Kennebunk Savings ended 2019 with a record $1 million in donations to area nonprofits. The bank hit this milestone back in December with a $25,000 donation to Kennebunk Elementary and helped the school move closer to breaking ground on an ambitious, inclusive playground project.

“It’s our biggest donation to date,” said Anush Hansen, Kennebunk Elementary PTA member and committee volunteer, in an email. “Planning started over a year ago, and when fundraising began, Kennebunk Savings was top of mind. We knew they were committed to contributing to the community. The donation has really helped build more momentum, so we hope to get the playground built by this summer.”

The age-appropriate playground will support students, youth and families of all abilities from the community, and replace the current 16-year-old structure pieced together with parts from other schools. Extensive ramps, interconnected bridges, and a turnaround platform will improve accessibility for wheelchair-bound students and even adults who have difficulty climbing but want to play with children in their family.

“It is really exciting for us as an institution to be able to give over one million dollars to nonprofit organizations in our community this year,” wrote Bradford C. Paige, President and CEO of Kennebunk Savings. “To hit this milestone with a donation to the Kennebunk Elementary PTA is extra special. This donation will help to create an all-ability playground that will not only benefit the elementary school but surrounding communities as well. The project embraces inclusiveness, builds community, and allows kids to be kids.”

Every year, Kennebunk Savings gives away 10 percent of after-tax profits through the Community Promise program. Since its inception, nonprofit organizations across York County and seacoast New Hampshire have received more than $14 million from the Community Promise program.

