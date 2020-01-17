Jen Allen, who has served the local community as a partner in The Study Hall, in Scarborough, expanded her horizons by becoming a two-business owner this past week. She joins Terry Bragdon Fletcher and Matthew Chamberlain as the third owner of Regency Realty Group, in South Portland.

Allen has made serving Southern Maine her life’s, and businesses’ priority.

When asked why real estate and education, Alen replied, “Educating buyers and sellers is very similar to working with students in the classroom. I find helping others make informed decisions extremely rewarding.”

