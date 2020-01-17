PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Eight hundred and seven students have been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Scarborough students earning this honor include Sydney Arsenault and Erin Clayton.

In addition, Kemal Durdag of Scarborough was one of 424 students named to the Plymouth State University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

Established in 1871, Plymouth State University serves the state of New Hampshire and the world beyond by transforming our students through advanced practices where engaged learning produces well-educated undergraduates and by providing graduate education that deepens and advances knowledge and enhances professional development, according to a press release from the university. “With distinction, we connect with community and business partners for economic development, technological advances, healthier living, and cultural enrichment with a special commitment of service to the North Country and Lakes Region of New Hampshire,” according to the release.

