UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Alexander Ovechkin scored three goals to tie Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list Saturday, and the Washington Capitals rallied with five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders.

Jakub Vrana scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left after the Islanders turned over the puck in their own zone. The Capitals extended their winning streak to four games, while the Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Ovechkin also passed Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the career list. His 692nd goal came late in the third period into an empty net, as the Capitals scored five times in the final 20 minutes. Ilya Samsonov made seven saves in relief of Braden Holtby, who allowed four goals on 22 shots.

Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Devon Toews had put the Islanders ahead 4-1 entering the third period.

Ovechkin’s 690th goal came at 10:22 of the first period to put Washington up 1-0. His 691st goal, at 5:18 of the third, cut the deficit to 4-3 after Carl Hagelin scored earlier in the third for Washington.

Tom Wilson tied the game at 14:32 with his 14th goal of the year before Vrana delivered his 22nd of the season. Ovechkin finished his big game with an empty-netter, his 34th goal of the season.

Nelson made it 1-1 with his team-leading 19th goal at 13:11 of the first. The Islanders took the puck away along the boards, which allowed Anthony Beauvillier to feed Nelson in the high slot. Beauvillier’s assist on the play extended his point streak to three games.

Cizikas gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 15:49 of the first, and Eberle padded it at 9:31 with his fourth goal in his last six games. The goal came on the power play, the first power-play goal Washington had surrendered since Jan. 5 against San Jose.

Toews put the Islanders up by three at 17:25 of the second.

AVALANCHE 5, BLUES 3: Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart in the second period to chase All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington from the game, and Colorado held on to beat visiting St. Louis.

Makar’s 11th goal of the season snapped a 2-2 tie and broke the franchise record for goals by a rookie defenseman. Burakovsky’s goal seconds later was his first in 14 games.

Binnington allowed four goals on 11 shots.

OILERS 7, COYOTES 3: Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists and Connor McDavid scored twice as Edmonton won at home.

