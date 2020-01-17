KENNEBUNKPORT – Cottage-style, and shingle-style – note the scallop accents – this spacious custom home is an ornament to its coastal setting. Here in the Windemere neighborhood off renowned Ocean Avenue, the property enjoys a deeded right-of-way to the private, sandy beach at Cleaves Cove, a short walk away.

The home, on a beautifully landscaped, 0.55-acre lot, was built in 1999, since which time it has been so lightly lived in, its condition is pristine throughout these 12 rooms and 3,760 square feet. The interior is characterized by comfortable elegance; classic Maine coast touches, such as beadboard and soft, subtle wall colors; and abundant natural light, to which the property’s name – Morningstar – alludes.

A lovely shell-accented niche adorns the foyer, from which, seen through architectual columns, the great room opens before you. Chair rails, wall panels for art display, and dentil crown molding are among details highlighting the level of craftsmanship. The centerpiece is an elevated, marble-tiled gas fireplace.

To one side, a door opens to the large back deck (which is also accessed from the south-facing, paneled sun room) and to a back-yard haven featuring a bluestone patio.

The easy flow into and around the gourmet’s kitchen, and into the huge dining room with built-ins, demonstrates that the home is ideal for those who like to entertain. Floors are maple. There’s a butler’s pantry, and a handy office, too and a workaday alternative to the larger, French-doored den/office.

Past the daylight laundry, the first-floor master suite is introduced by its own shell-niche, and has the east wing to itself. The big bedroom has plantation-shutter windows; the walk-in closet’s built-ins are cherry; and the bath is sumptuous, with jetted tub, granite surfaces, and an oversized shower enclosure.

On the second floor, bedrooms two and three both have full baths en suite. Storage is generous: There’s under-eave, and a walk-in attic, which could also be finished. And then the interior ascends once more, to a top-level eyrie of a two-section bonus room / bedroom that, like its Juliet balcony, provides limited ocean views.

The home at 289 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, is listed for sale at $1.65 million by Tricia Gallagher of Kennebunk Beach Realty. For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Tricia at

207-468-9841, 207-967-5481, or at [email protected]

