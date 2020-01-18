NEW ORLEANS — Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on Saturday.

Lou Williams scored 14 of his 32 points during a dominant fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which outscored the Pelicans 31-20 in the final 12 minutes.

Lonzo Ball had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans.

76ERS 90, KNICKS 87: Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons had 21 points and Philadelphia snapped a six-game road losing streak.

Josh Richardson added 18 points and reserve Furkan Korkmaz scored 17 for the 76ers, whose last win away from home was Dec. 23 at Detroit. Philadelphia is 28-16 overall but just 8-14 on the road.

BUCKS 117, NETS 97: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 20 points, and visiting Milwaukee got its sixth straight victory.

The Bucks ran the NBA’s best record to 38-6 with another romp. They had a double-digit lead throughout the second half after Middleton hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final minute of the second quarter when Brooklyn was within nine.

Milwaukee coasted from there and fell just short of a fifth consecutive game with 120 points, which would have tied a franchise record set last season.

Kyrie Irving had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Nets.

PISTONS 136, HAWKS 103: Derrick Rose had 27 points and nine assists, Svi Mykhailiuk added 25 points in a reserve role, and Detroit won in Atlanta.

The loss spoiled Jeff Teague’s first game back with the Hawks. Teague, who finished with 15 points and seven assists in 25 minutes, was traded from Minnesota to Atlanta two days ago, returning to his adopted hometown team.

