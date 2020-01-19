Mainers plowed, scraped and shoveled themselves out on Sunday morning, after a nighttime storm dropped roughly half a foot of snow across the state.

Five to six inches blanketed Cumberland and York Counties, with similar totals elsewhere in Maine and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.

A double feature! The latest snowfall reports from last night's system are linked below, and last night's snowfall map, made using your observations, can also be seen below. Thank you again for the reports! ???? #mewx #NHwxhttps://t.co/ltYWJU8Kcz pic.twitter.com/2a13BuZXx5 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) January 19, 2020

The storm moved quickly through the state into the Gulf of Maine, finishing most of the snowfall by early morning. The powdery snow it left will make for good skiing, meteorologists predicted on Saturday.

Portland on Sunday announced a downtown parking ban that covers the “Yellow Zone” — the area bounded by Cumberland Avenue, Franklin Street, Commercial Street and State Street. From 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, vehicles left on city streets can be towed.

Those using free snow parking, such as the lot at Hadlock Field, must be out by 7 a.m., city officials said.

For more information, call the Portland parking ban hotline at 879-0300.

