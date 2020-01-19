Our latest polls for basketball and hockey. These polls consider games played through Saturday, Jan. 18 and were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Boys’ basketball
1) South Portland
2) Deering
3) Falmouth
4) Waynflete
5) Greely
6) Scarborough
Girls’ basketball
1) Greely
2) Portland
3) South Portland
4) Freeport
5) Yarmouth
6) NYA
Boys’ hockey
1) Greely
2) Scarborough
3) Cheverus
4) Falmouth
5) SP/Freeport/Waynflete
6) Yarmouth
Girls’ hockey
1) Scarborough
2) Cape/SP/Waynflete
3) Cheverus
4) Yarmouth/Freeport
5) Falmouth
6) Portland/Deering
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Topsham-based middle school student serving on education department’s first student cabinet
-
Nation & World
SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test
-
Arts Review
‘Almost, Maine’ dispels bone-chilling cold with abundance of warmth, humor, love
-
Sports
Conor McGregor returns to UFC with a big bang
-
Nation & World
China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak