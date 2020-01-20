FREEPORT — Caroline Smith and Mason Baker-Schlendering scored 14 points apiece and the Falcons jumped out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Raiders, 55-39 in girls Western Maine Conference high school basketball action on Monday afternoon.

After the opening frame, the Falcons used a 17-10 second quarter to carry a 31-15 lead into the halftime break.

Rachel Wall added 10 points for the Falcons (10-3), while Cat Gould added six in the win. Sierra Lyman scored a game-high 23 points for Fryeburg Academy (1-11). Freeport, who currently sits atop the Class B South Heal Points, hosts Traip on Friday (7 p.m.)

Marshwood 62, Mt. Ararat 38

SOUTH BERWICK — Angelina Bisson scored 24 points and Casey Perry added 16 as the Hawks rolled past the Eagles at South Berwick.

Marshwood held a five-point advantage after one quarter, 16-11, and extended it’s lead to 33-21 at the break before pulling away in the second half for the win. Perry also had nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks for the Hawks (12-2). Kyla Greenleaf and Elsa Daulerio paced the Eagles (4-8), netting seven points apiece. Morgan Ruff followed with six points as Alexa Eaton and Theresa Breed added four each.

The Eagles travel to Bath on Saturday to take on the Shipbuilders for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Hall-Dale 58, Wiscasset 15

FARMINGDALE — KK Willis had 14 points and Rita Benoit added 12 as Hall-Dale dispatched Wiscasset in MVC action on Monday.

Bri Olson-Orr led the Wolverines (0-12) with six points, followed by Kateleen Trask’s five and Zoey Waltz’s four. Waltz also added five boards.

Wiscasset travels to Mt. Abram on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).

Falmouth 71, Morse 25

FALMOUTH — Sloane Ginevan scored 20 points, 11 in the first quarter, and Lauren Welch added 15 as the Yachtsmen built an early 23-10 first-quarter lead and pulled away to beat the Shipbuilders.

Mary LaRochelle led Morse (0-12) with six points, followed by Dory Kulis and Abby Sreden’s five and four, respectively.

Anna Turgeon added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Falmouth (7-6). Following midterms this week, Morse hits the hardwood again on Saturday when it hosts Mt. Ararat at 2 p.m. Boys basketball

BRUNSWICK — Kyle Pasieniuk scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Kennebunk over Brunswick, 67-56 in Class A hoops Monday afternoon at Brunswick High School.

The two teams played a close first half with the visiting Rams holding a slight 23-22 lead after a quarter of play, but Brunswick jumped ahead to take the lead, 36-35, at the break. The third quarter was decisive as Kennebunk held the Dragons to just five points in the frame and held on for the win. Maxwell Murray and Samuel Tartre finished with 16 points each for Kennebunk (11-3). James Belanger scored 21 points for Brunswick (7-5). Evan Kilfoil netted 17 points, while Noah Goddard added eight. Brunswick travels to Leavitt on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game. Spruce Mountain 51, Lisbon 35 LISBON — Spruce Mountain took advantage of an 18-6 third quarter to pull away from Lisbon for a 51-35 MVC boys basketball victory on Monday afternoon. Spruce’s (11-2) Jack Bryant led all scorers with 22 points, followed by Brandon Frye’s 14. Mason Booker netted 12 points followed by DJ Douglass and Corey Wiers, who scored 10 and five points respectively for Lisbon (6-5). The Greyhounds are back in action tonight when the travel to Dirigo for a 6:30 p.m. game. Freeport 45, Fryeburg Academy 32 FRYEBURG — Blaine Cockburn scored 14 points and Heath Cockburn added 13 for the Falcons, who erased a nine-point halftime deficit and defeated the Raiders.

Trailing 24-15 at the break, the Falcons turned in on outscoring the Raiders 15-4 in each of the final two quarters for the 13-point victory.

Gabe Wagner scored all of his seven points in the fourth quarter for Freeport, who improved to 7-6. Eloi Terricbras paced Fryeburg (5-7) with 10 points. Freeport next plays at Traip on Friday (6:30 p.m.). Falmouth 96, Morse 50 BATH — Mike Simonds poured in a game-high 33 points as Falmouth downed Morse, 96-50 at Bath Middle School. Falmouth raced out to a 22-10 first-quarter lead behind Simonds’ 14 points, including four 3-point baskets. The senior guard added three more treys in the second quarter, netting 12 more points as the Yachtsmen took a 42-28 lead into the break. 14 different players scored for Falmouth as they improved to 11-3 on the season. Morse was paced by Jordan Onorato’s 12 points, followed by Brogan Shaw’s 11. Lucas Ouimette added seven for the Shipbuilders (1-11). Morse travels to Topsham to face Mt. Ararat on Saturday at 2 p.m. Girls hockey BRUNSWICK — The Saints scored early and blanked the Dragons, 6-0 in Watson Arena at Bowdoin College. Madison Pelletier and Emma Roy both scored twice with a goal added from Abbie Ross and Gigi Ouellette for the Saints (11-4). Brunswick (1-15) returns to the ice on Saturday when they host Cheverus at 7:30 p.m.

