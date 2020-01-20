NEW YORK — Ben Simmons tied a career high with 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 12 assists, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Announced as the Eastern Conference player of the week during the game, Simmons got a good start on winning the next week’s award, too. He shot 12 for 14 from the field in his career-best fifth straight game with 20 or more points, finishing with his fourth triple-double of the season.

Al Horford added 19 points for the 76ers, who won their fourth consecutive game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson each scored 15.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points for the Nets, who played without Kyrie Irving because of hamstring tightness and lost their fourth straight. Caris LeVert had 16 points and rookie Nicolas Claxton added a career-best 15.

WIZARDS 106, PISTONS 100: Bradley Beal scored 29 points, Ian Mahinmi added 21 and Washington broke a three-game losing streak with a win at home over Detroit.

Beal passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team’s career scoring list.

Derrick Rose led Detroit with 21 points while Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. The Pistons were trying to win three games in a row for the first time this season.

There were 10 lead changes, four in succession early in the fourth quarter, and Davis Bertans’ 3-pointer with 9:02 to play gave the Wizards the lead for good.

Washington scored nine straight points to go up 95-87 with 7:06 to play. The last two points in the run came on free throws by Bertans after Pistons forward Markieff Morris was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected.

Detroit has lost 10 straight games in Washington.

RAPTORS 122, HAKWS 117: Norman Powell scored 27 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and Toronto withstood Atlanta’s late charge to earn a road win.

Toronto led by 21 points, 112-91, before surviving a late comeback by the Hawks, who pulled within two points at 117-115. Fred VanVleet, who had 20 points, sank three free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining after he was fouled by John Collins, pushing the lead to five points.

Powell had only 10 points through three quarters before finding his 3-point range in the final period to lead Toronto’s productive second unit. The backups were on the floor when Toronto made its comeback in the third quarter and remained in the game for most of the final period.

HAWKS: Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.

Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

