PHILADELPHIA — Brian Elliott made 19 saves, Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Tuesday night.

It was Elliott’s first shutout of the season and 39th of his career. The 34-year-old is filling in for injured Carter Hart.

Justin Braun added an empty-netter for the Flyers, playing their eighth game in 15 days. They enter a nine-day break having won 5 of 7.

Pittsburgh, one of three teams with at least 30 wins entering Tuesday, was playing its seventh game in 12 days. The Penguins had won two in a row and 6 of 7. It is the second time they have been shut out this season.

Both teams head into the All-Star break followed by a bye week. They’ll resume action against each other Jan. 31 in Pittsburgh.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 2: Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots, and the Islanders held on to beat the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Anders Lee, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists to help the Islanders head into the All-Star break with their second win in eight games (2-4-2). The Islanders got their first win against the Rangers in the teams’ third meeting in nine days.

Greiss improved to 5-0-1 in eight career games against the Rangers.

Pavel Buchevich and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals 1:47 apart late in the third period for the short-handed Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev, who came in 4-1-0 in five games against the Islanders, finished with 14 saves.

The Rangers were without All-Star forward Artemi Panarin, who sat out with an upper body injury. Brendan Lemieux took his spot on the top line to start the game.

HURRICANES 4, JETS 1: Justin Williams scored a pair of goals in his second game back in the NHL, leading Carolina to a win at home.

Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout for a 2-1 win over the Islanders in his first game after signing a free-agent contract with the Hurricanes on Sunday. It was Williams’ first game since helping Carolina reach the Eastern Conference final last year. He took an extended offseason and signed with the club Jan. 8.

