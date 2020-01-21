February is just over the horizon and each game and event takes on extra importance for local teams.

Last week brought some interesting results and this week figures to be more of the same.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick boys’ basketball team began the week was 7-5 and 10th in the Class A South Heal Points standings (where nine teams qualify for the playoffs) at press time following a 56-52 home win over Westbrook and losses to visiting Lewiston (66-49) and Kennebunk (67-56). The Dragons are at Leavitt Friday, host Biddeford Monday and welcome Falmouth Tuesday.

Morse was 1-11 and 12th in Class A South following losses to visiting Biddeford (81-46), at Westbrook (71-53) and at home to Falmouth (96-50). The Shipbuilders visit Mt. Ararat Saturday and play host to Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-11 and 13th in Class A South after losses at Freeport (53-49), at Biddeford (65-53) and at home to Marshwood (64-53).

“We know the season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to, but we want to be the team no one wants to play and they proved that here late today,” said Mt. Ararat coach David Dubreuil.

After hosting Biddeford Wednesday, the Eagles welcome Morse Saturday and go to Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ basketball

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 9-3 and sixth in the Class A South Heals at press time following wins at Westbrook (42-28) and Kennebunk (41-37) and a home loss to 50-42). The Dragons welcome Leavitt Friday, play at Biddeford Monday and go to Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 4-8 and eighth in Class A South (where nine teams make the playoffs) after a 55-36 home loss to Freeport, a 68-41 home win over Biddeford and a 62-38 loss at Marshwood. The Eagles went to Biddeford Wednesday, visit Morse Saturday and host Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Morse fell to 0-12 and 13th in Class A South after losing at Biddeford (64-36), at home to Westbrook (45-27) and at Falmouth (71-25). The Shipbuilders host Mt. Ararat Saturday and go to Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Boys’ hockey

Brunswick’s boys’ hockey team was 7-6 and fifth in the Class B South Heals at press time following a 6-0 home win over Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon and a 3-0 setback at Yarmouth. The Dragons visit Leavitt Saturday.

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon co-op squad fell to 1-8-1 and 10th in Class B South (where only seven teams qualify for the postseason) following 6-0 losses at Brunswick and at home to Cheverus. The team was at Leavitt Wednesday.

Girls’ hockey

On the girls’ side, the Mt. Ararat/Lisbon co-op team was 8-6-1 and fourth in the North Region at press time after wins at Brunswick (8-1) and defending state champion Cheverus (5-3) and a 3-2 overtime home loss to Greely. Mt. Ararat/Lisbon has already set a school mark for victories in a season.

“It’s really important that we all want to be part of the team that gets the most wins in team history,” said Ema Hawkes, who scored four times in the win over Brunswick. “The coaches put in so much time teaching us the little things to help us be where we are.”

The squad was at Biddeford Tuesday, travels to Portland/Deering Saturday, then closes the regular season Tuesday of next week at home versus Gorham.

Brunswick fell to 1-15 and eighth in the North Region (where just six teams make the playoffs) following losses to visiting Mt. Ararat/Lisbon (8-1), host Yarmouth (8-1) and visiting St. Dom’s (6-0). The Dragons host Cheverus Saturday.

Swimming

In the pool last week, Brunswick was swept by Camden Hills, as the boys lost, 82-77, and the girls were defeated, 97-68.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick defending Class A state champion wrestling team was 20-1 at press time following recent victories over Belfast (48-36), Skowhegan (46-30), Maine Central Institute (54-24), Morse (57-24), Mt. View (72-15) and Nokomis (54-24).

Morse was 15-14 after beating Medomak Valley (36-33), Nokomis (48-30), Bucksport (57-24), MCI (54-22), Mt. View (51-15), Nokomis (54-24) and Lincoln Academy (60-15) and losing to Belfast (57-18), Oxford Hills (46-30), Mt. Ararat/Brunswick (57-24) and Camden Hills (48-36).

Times Record staff writer Eric Maxim contributed to this story.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: