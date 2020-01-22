TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to five.

Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 76ers, who had a four-game winning streak was snapped. Philadelphia has lost 15 straight games in Toronto.

HEAT 134, WIZARDS 129: Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler got nine of his 24 points in overtime and Miami won at home despite wasting a 21-point lead.

Butler also had 10 assists and seven rebounds as the Heat improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime.

LAKERS 100, KNICKS 92: LeBron James scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half, and Los Angeles won at New York.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points as the Western Conference leaders bounced back from their worst loss of the season Monday in Boston.

PISTONS 127, KINGS 106: Christian Wood scored 23 points, and Derrick Rose and Reggie Jackson each added 22 as Detroit dealt visiting Sacramento its sixth straight loss.

THUNDER 120, MAGIC 114: Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and Oklahoma City shot 60.5 percent in a win at Orlando.

HAWKS 102, CLIPPERS 95: John Collins scored 33 points and Atlanta, playing without leading scorer Trae Young, rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun visiting Los Angeles.

The Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard (rest), Paul George (strained hamstring) and Patrick Beverly (groin injury) but seemingly seized control with a 20-0 run in the first quarter. Atlanta, however, outscored the Clippers 62-35 in the second half.

NOTES

MAVERICKS: Forward Dwight Powell will miss the rest of the season because of a torn right Achilles tendon, a blow to a team contending for a playoff spot for the first time in four years.

The club confirmed the diagnosis it had feared after Powell was injured in the first quarter of a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Powell, a former Maine Red Claw, is averaging nearly 10 points and six rebounds in his sixth NBA season.

NUGGETS: Denver will be without backup center Mason Plumlee indefinitely after he suffered a right foot injury.

The Nuggets announced that Plumlee will be reevaluated in two to four weeks.

SUNS: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the Phoenix Suns.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous