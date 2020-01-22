RICHMOND — A home at 505 Langdon Road in Richmond was destroyed in a fire Tuesday night.

Bowdoin Fire Chief Tom Garrepy said no one was living at the home.

The house was located about 150 feet away from the main road. Firefighters had to wait for a local contractor to plow the driveway before they could get to the house. The home was already consumed by flames and the roof had collapsed by that point, he said.

According to the town’s online assessing database, the ranch-style home belongs to Alton Sutherland of Dresden. As of 2011, the most recent year figures are available, the house was valued at about $60,000

Seven area fire departments responded to fight the blaze. It was nearly three hours before they left.

Garrepy said the state fire marshal’s office was called in investigate the cause. The state fire marshal’s office did not return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: