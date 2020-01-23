I found Jim Fossel’s Jan. 12 column very disappointing (“Gov. Mills longterm plan short on vision”), because it set a course Maine can’t follow.

We live amid an ever aging population with ever increasing need for services, in part because even a two-job income may not pay enough to put food on the table, as noted by Kristen Miale in your Jan. 13 paper.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Madge Baker is a resident of Shapleigh.

Instead of grappling with that very challenging situation, Mr. Fossel concludes that the Republicans’ job is to keep state spending in check.

I am not an economist and my view is surely simplistic; but I think jobs must pay more than they do in Maine so Mainers can pay with their own money for services they need; or taxes must cover the costs.

I would welcome Mr. Fossel’s serious attempt to crack that nut.

