Music

Feb. 1

Big Nite O’ Blues II, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffee House, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: $10 at door. Call Julie Fralich at 653-4823 for more information.

Feb. 2

Musical Theatre Studio Recital: “The Songs That Got Away,” 2 p.m., USM Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. FMI: 780-5555, [email protected]

Feb. 8

Bold Riley, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, children at mwamconcerts.com.

“50s Music and Memories,” Mollyockett Chorus, 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 donation suggested. Refreshments available from Windham High School Katahdin program.

Theater

Jan. 24-25

“Mary Poppins Jr.,” 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, presented by Windham Middle School Drama Club at Windham High School Auditorium, 406 Gray Road, Windham. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students/seniors.

Events

Feb. 1

Chinese & American Friendship Association Chinese New Year Celebration, 10 a.m., speakers, demonstrations, song and dance performances, arts and crafts, food. $8 adults, $6 children under 12, $30 groups of five. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. cafammaine.org.

Art

Jan. 30-March 12

“Lusus Naturae,” large-scale animated video and sound installation by Icelandic artists Ólöf Nordal, Gunnar Karlsson and Þuríður Jónsdótti, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Closing reception 6 p.m. March 12 with performance by USM School of Music and Q&A with Artist-in-Residence Nordal. Free, usm.maine.edu.

Dance audition

Feb. 8

Vivid Motion’s “Grania: Pirate Queen,” 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ages 9 to adult, Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., 2nd Floor, Westbrook. vividmotion.org

