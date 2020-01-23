BIDDEFORD — Two major mill redevelopment projects now have municipal permits, Biddeford city officials said in a news release issued last week.

The City of Biddeford’s Code Enforcement Department has issued building permits for the first phase of construction at the Lincoln Mill and for the first phase of a separate project at the Riverdam Mill.

On Jan. 13, building permits for the Lincoln Mill were issued to LHL Holdings, LLC for 148 new residential units; the city received $244,010 in permit fees for the project said the city’s Communications Coordinator Danica Lamontagne.

Earlier this month, Biddeford Code Enforcement officials also issued a building permit to Draft Room, LLC for the first phase of renovations to the Riverdam Mill, which includes 25 residential units and two commercial units in Building 4, at 24 Pearl St. In total, $3.1 million is to be invested in Riverdam Building 4. Permit fees totaled $44,485, Lamontagne said.

“I am pleased to see both of these major projects moving forward,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “The renovations of these historically significant buildings are an important milestone in the revitalization of Biddeford’s downtown.”

City officials say these projects along with others, like a 250-unit apartment complex planned for a site off Barra Road, shows Biddeford’s residential growth is continuing.

“Just two weeks into 2020, we’ve issued permits for an additional 173 new residential units,” said Code Enforcement Director Roby Fecteau. “With the 250 additional units planned for Barra Road and the remaining 45 units planned for the Riverdam Mill, that’s a total of 468 new units from just these three projects. This is shaping up to be a big year for residential growth in Biddeford.”

The expected second phase of the Riverdam Mill project will be an added $6.3 million in investment to Building 3, located at 28 Pearl St., said Lamontagne. Permits have not been issued for this phase of the project, she said. Altogether, the Riverdam Mill project is poised to supply a total of 70 housing units and 13,300 square feet of commercial space.

As well, LHL Holdings, LLC will seek permits for future phases of The Lincoln project that will feature a boutique hotel, fitness center, a restaurant, along with 7,000 square feet of rentable commercial space, Lamontagne said.

The residential phase of the Lincoln Mill project is expected to open later this year, with the hotel and restaurant scheduled to open in the spring of 2021, city officials said.

A groundbreaking for The Lincoln project was held in October.

City Manager James Bennett said the 165-year-old Lincoln mill’s visible location at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets will allow more people to see the significant transformation of the mill district, much of which has taken place in buildings not visible from the street, according to an Oct. 8 story by Portland Press Herald writer Gillian Graham.

Site work began on the $50 million Lincoln Mill development last fall. The project, being developed by Tim Harrington and Eric Chinburg, was first proposed five years ago.

