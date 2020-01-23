So much for no longer writing about the president, Mr. Beem.

First of all, “Washington Post fact-checker” is an oxymoron if there ever was one. Second, anyone who is afraid to take action against an enemy and believes that paying them off and making deals with them (the Obama administration) will work is a “darn fool.” Indeed, we bombed Gaddafi until he was no longer a threat, took out Bin Laden to where no one hears the name Al Qaeda anymore and eliminated top Isis leaders to the point where those that are left are on the run.

Have you ever stopped to think how those Americans that have lost limbs, eyesight, hearing and loved ones feel when people like you so easily capitulate to those wishing to do us harm? Apparently not.

J.T. Jarrell

Westbrook

