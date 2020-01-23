NBA

It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains for the NBA All-Star Game, just as they were last season. They earned the captaincies by being the top overall votegetters from the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.

The other starters for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago are Anthony Davis of the Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Mavericks, James Harden of the Rockets, Pascal Siakam of the Raptors, Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Celtics and Trae Young of the Hawks.

James, as the leading overall vote-getter, will have the top pick when he and Antetokounmpo pick their teams. James is a starter for the 16th time, an NBA record.

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving was second in fan voting among East guard while Walker was third, but Walker was the top choice among media and NBA players.

WNBA: Alana Beard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year who won a championship with the Los Angeles Sparks, is retiring after 15 years.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS’ HOCKEY: Sawyer Wirsing scored two goals, and Eli Pendergrass had a goal and three assists to lead Thornton Academy (6-3) to a 4-1 win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (4-5) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Alex St. John also scored, while Chris Balzano recorded a pair of assists.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympians Alexa and Chris Knierim, coming off a poor season, put that disappointment far behind them by winning the pairs short program in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea were second, and defending champions Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were third.

The free skate is Saturday.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Roberto Firmino scored the 84th-minute winner against Wolverhampton after keeper Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker made two crucial saves, and the visiting league leaders earned their 14th straight league win, 2-1.

Liverpool has now won 22 of its 23 games this season and is unbeaten in 40 league games stretching back to last season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »