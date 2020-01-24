February’s featured artists announced

Kennebunk Free Library announced its February 2020 exhibition, The Center Artists, the works of George Acker, Florence Damon, Marlene Engdahl, Alan Platt, and Kay Simmons.

The artists represent a portion of a larger group that meets every Friday at The Center, 175 Port Road, Kennebunk. The class is led by teacher and painter Liz Armstrong. It is a diverse group in terms of prior painting experience and years of practice. The group’s commonality is their medium, which is acrylics, and their love of painting. Each artist has developed their own style. Local landscape, seascape and floral subjects are frequently the inspiration for their paintings.

Several of the represented artists in the group have been invited to show their work in the Kennebunk River Club show and some group members have also been successful in selling their work.

All members paint for their personal enjoyment and individual painting goals and support each other in class. Often in class, one student’s work will open a discussion led by their teacher on an aspect of painting such as composition, color or form which is then useful for others. Many of the group members paint outside of class.

The Center Artists group vary in ages between 60s and 90s. They exemplify the practice of lifelong learning and demonstrate that new goals can be reached at any age.

The show runs Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. The public is invited to view the exhibit at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. Library hours are: Monday and Tuesday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to an artist’s reception 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Democrats set monthly meeting for Feb. 15

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel will hold their regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. at the fire station on North Street in Kennebunkport (please note this change of location).

Guest speaker will be Democratic primary candidate for U.S. Senate – Ross LaJeunesse. A number of other local candidates will be present to gather signatures for upcoming elections.

For more information, email Tom McClain at [email protected]

Bohemian Sunday Poetry Readings returns

Host WePoets & Verse returns to Mornings in Paris with its poetry series in the Kennebunks on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Mornings in Paris is located at 21 Western Ave. in Lower Village Kennebunk.

The community is invited to participate by reading a favorite poem or a poem of their own.

Sit back, listen and be inspired. Relax in a welcoming cafe ambience and savor the treats of fresh pastries, sandwiches, soups, hot mulled wine and French hot chocolate.

Free admission. All are welcome. WePoets & Verse mission is to promote poetry and encourage new and emerging poets.

For more information, email [email protected]

Forbes recognizes Ameriprise advisor

Lance Hoenig, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Springvale, Kennebunk and Bridgton, was named to the list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by over 11,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Hoenig was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.

Hoenig is part of Hoenig & Hoenig, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. He has 29 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. For more information, contact Edie Schwartzman at 324-4560 or visit one of the Ameriprise offices in Springvale, Kennebunk or Bridgton.

