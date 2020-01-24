FOUNTAIN, N.C. – Cecile Binette Paul, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Cecile, daughter of the late William and Blanche Bergeron Binette, was born in Biddeford, Maine, and had been a resident of Pitt County since 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Binette.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Normand Paul; four sons, Robert Normand Paul and wife, Margie, of Odenton, Maryland. Kenneth Edgar Paul and wife, Melody, and Danny Raymond Paul, all of Jacksonville, N.C., along with Steven Roger Paul and wife, Rose, of Grimesland, N.C.; and daughter, Gayle Tripp and husband, Benjamin, of Fountain, N.C. Services will be private. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and CrematoryOnline condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society930-B Wellness DriveGreenville, NC 27834

