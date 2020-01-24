After many requests from our citizens, effective Feb. 3, 2020, The Town of Scarborough, working with JP Morgan Chase & Co., will begin accepting real estate and personal property tax payments online. Only property tax payments may be made online at the present time.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. will charge the following fees to your debit/credit/e-check for processing the property tax payment: a $1 flat fee for e-checks and a 2.3 percent convenience fee for Discover, MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards.

To pay your property taxes on-line after Feb. 3 go to the Town of Scarborough website, scarboroughmaine.org. On the landing page you will see a “button” in the upper right hand corner that reads, “Online Property Tax Payments.” Click there and follow the easy steps to pay your property tax. You will re-directed to the JP Morgan & Chase Co. website to complete your property tax payment.

Only taxpayers who do not have past due taxes will be able to pay on-line. If any prior year taxes are owed, please contact the Revenue Office at (207) 730-4010 for property tax balances and payment options.

