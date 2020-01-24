SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union has announced two new hires who have joined the organization in newly-created positions. Both new staff members will be based out of the Town & Country Operations Center in Scarborough.

Daniel Funk joins the credit union in the newly-created position of Senior Project Manager, according to a company press release. He brings more than 15 years of experience as a project and program management leader and, most recently, spent nearly a decade at a major, national financial institution in various roles including as the Senior Portfolio Manager for Technology.

Tara Hill brings significant experience in executive leadership in the nonprofit sector to the credit union serving as the Director of Community Development, also a newly-created position. Prior to joining Town & Country FCU, Hill’s positions including with the Maine Cancer Foundation as Executive Director from 2010-2018. For the past year, Hill was the Associate Director of the Policy Lab at Brown University and is excited to be

back in Maine.

As Maine’s second largest credit union with nearly 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. Designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Places to Work’ for the past seven years, the credit union has $420 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit www.tcfcu.com.

