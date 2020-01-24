SCARBOROUGH — This year, Winterfest will be broken up into four separate nights, each with a different theme, at the Municipal Ice Rink.

On Jan. 24, Bonfire Night, there will be s’mores and hot cocoa, said administrative coordinator Nicole Hall. On Jan. 31, families can play competitive winter games. Anna and Elsa from the movie “Frozen” will be making an appearance on Feb. 7’s “Magic on Ice” day, and Flashback Friday will be the final event on Feb. 14.

“Flashback Friday” will be centered around the ’80s, said Hall, and a contest will be announced later on Facebook.

Hall said that dwindling attendance is the reason for the change in format. She and the other organizers hope to reach more people by having more opportunities.

She said that she hopes this model will be popular enough to continue in the future.

The upper rink will be for hockey players and the lower rink will be for casual skaters, said Hall.

Each night goes from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and there will be fire pits to warm up by during each night, she said.

Hall said that she expects “Magic on Ice” to be the most popular night.

“Kids love those princesses,” she said with a laugh.

Many of the events are weather-dependent, Hall said, but there will be activities open regardless. “Magic on Ice” will be moved to Wentworth School’s cafeteria if needed.

She added that the film “Frozen” will hopefully be projected, should technology be working.

“It’s hard to have a reliance on mother nature so last year we decided to run something that could go regardless,” she said. “That’s kind of a constant battle of what we can run.”

Scarborough’s website asks families to check out one or all of the four evenings, and attendees should bring their own skates, as rentals will not be offered.

Saco & Biddeford Savings is hosting the Winter Celebration Series, said Hall.

