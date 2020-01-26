CUMBERLAND – Richard Y. Ingraham of Cumberland, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous three year battle with cancer that certainly did not curb his enthusiasm for life. “Dick” “Sr.” “Ingy” packed a lot of living into his 82 years as evidenced by his vast experiences and wide array of friendships, old and new, young and old.

He grew up in Topsfield Mass., the son of Richard and Marcia (Kerr) Ingraham. He graduated from Topsfield High School where he excelled in sports and academics. His connection to Maine began with a multi-year stint at Orono. He received his B.S. degree in psychology in 1964. He was very proud to have served our country in the Army and Korean conflict as a cryptographer and linguist.

The self-proclaimed “king of the asphalt” spent the majority of his professional career in sales. He worked for Philips 66 Petroleum New England Region, Monroe Auto Parts brought him back to Maine and he finished out his career with MTS of Yarmouth. He seemed to know every road and every town throughout the state. However, by far his greatest accomplishment, which I’m sure he would admit with a smile and a shrug, was his marriage to Judy (Kay) Ingraham on Sept. 4, 1965. They spent 54 great years together making a home, playing golf, socializing with family and friends and raising their three children, Richard, Phil and Joan.

In addition to spending time with friends and family, he enjoyed working, hunting, reading, and projects requiring trips to Ace hardware and golfing. Fall and winter months, he found great company with the Wednesday bowlers. He was also a lover of the earth and spent a great deal of time manicuring and maintaining his yard and gardens. Hunting trips with friends were an annual for him. He enjoyed the outdoors and tending the campfire. His later trips rarely yielded much however, usually only returning with turnip.

Later in his life, golf and friendships at Val Halla Golf Club took up much of his time. He had a large second family at Val Halla, where he also worked during his retired years. After roaming the fairways, he could often be found holding court inside as the master of the “one and go.” Notably, he was a 47 year member here, always welcoming to all, but usually not without a gentle needle. Many thanks go out to his Val Halla family and the staff at Rachel’s, especially in the last couple of years, for trying to feed his slim frame and for making him smile.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marcia Ingraham; and his sister, Marcia.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Ingraham; his children, Richard of Brookline, N.H., Philip and wife Michelle of North Yarmouth, Joan Ingraham and Rolf Westphal of Cumberland; brother, Bill Ingraham and wife Olive of Georgetown, Mass. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Matti Ingraham of Tucson, Ariz., Sarah Ingraham of Brooklyn, N.Y. Benjamin Ingraham of Tewksbury, Mass., Lauren Ingraham and Jacob Ingraham of Brookline, N.H., Abigail Hollis of Cumberland and Ian and Henry Westphal of Portland; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was loved by many and will be missed by all. These few paragraphs are hardly enough to capture what a kind, funny, loyal, intelligent, hard-working, and loving man he was to all of us.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Congregational Church, 282 Main St., Cumberland Center, ME 04021. Celebration of life to immediately follow at Rachel’s on the Green, 60 Val Halla Rd., Cumberland, ME 04021.

Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Richard’s online guestbook and to offer condolences.

In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family requests donations be made to the

Maine Center for Cancer Medicine

100 Campus Drive

Scarborough, ME 04074

and the

Val Halla Golf Association Scholarship Fund

60 Val Halla Drive

Cumberland, ME 04021

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous