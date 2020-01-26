SOCCER

Premier League leader Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead and was held to a 2-2 draw by third-tier Shrewsbury in the most surprising result in this season’s FA Cup on Sunday.

The world, European and likely soon-to-be English champions were forced to hang on for a replay in the quaint market town near the border of England and Wales, even bringing on star forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they sought to avoid another match in their busy schedule.

Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp fielded a weakened starting lineup featuring fringe players and youngsters. He said his lineup for the replay will be even weaker, with the game next month coming in the middle of the first so-called “winter break” in the history of English soccer.

• The two Manchester clubs had no such problems against lower-league opponents in the fourth round. United won 6-0 at third-tier Tranmere, and City beat 10-man Fulham, 4-0.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nathan Chen became the first men’s skater in more than 30 years to win four straight U.S. titles, hitting four quadruple jumps and six triples in a routine that had the crowd on its feet long before it concluded in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Chan is the ninth man to earn at least four consecutive U.S. championships, and the first since Brian Boitano in 1988. Chen, 20, has not lost a competition since a dismal short program at the 2018 Olympics ruined any chance at a medal.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin won a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, for her second triumph in a speed event in three days.

The three-time overall champion from the United States used her outstanding giant slalom skills to navigate the many sharp turns on the course and beat another technical specialist, Italy’s Marta Bassino, by 0.29 seconds.

It marked the first time in Shiffrin’s career that she won two speed events in the same weekend. Her sixth victory of the season was her 66th career win, leaving her one short of Marcel Hirscher for third place all-time.

