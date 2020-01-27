I used to love getting behind the wheel. Driving represented a sense of freedom, solitude and adventure. Lately, driving has become a source of increasing frustration.
Character is the essence of who we are. Character-traits are visible actions that tell others what kind of person we are. These are what we use to evaluate if someone is patient, short-tempered, kind and compassionate, or cruel and inconsiderate. Character is presented in various ways, not the least of which is in how we treat other drivers.
I’ve recently witnessed a remarkable number of drivers cutting others off, refusing to yield, blowing through traffic lights and stop signs, tailgating, brake checking, bird-flipping and even driving off the road to go around someone who wasn’t going fast enough. Do you realize that when you cut someone off or refuse to let them merge, you’re basically sending the message that you are more important than that other person, and that your time is more valuable than theirs? You’re telling the other driver that they don’t matter.
What message would it send if you slowed down for five seconds to let someone enter traffic? What if you allowed someone into traffic with a friendly waive and a smile? What if you made this a habit? You could be the highlight of someone’s day by extending the blessing of grace to a person who really needs it, in a world where even the word ‘grace’ has become rare.
Ted Bennett
Scarborough
