SCARBOROUGH — Maine’s secretary of state said Tuesday that presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg sent inaccurate voting information to Maine residents.
Matthew Dunlap said “several voters” recently received a mailing from the Democrat’s campaign that suggested any voter could participate in the March Democratic primary. The March 3 primary is closed, so only voters who are registered members of the Democratic Party can vote, Dunlap said.
There is also a closed Republican primary that day, with President Trump the only candidate on the ballot.
Maine voters who not enrolled in a party or are registering to vote for the first time can enroll at any time, up to and including on Election Day, Dunlap said.
The Bloomberg campaign said in a statement that the letter was intended to introduce Bloomberg to Democrats and unaffiliated voters in the state.
“We regret any confusion this may have caused,” the statement said.
Bloomberg has been campaigning in the state in advance of the March primary. He made stops in Portland and Scarborough on Monday.
