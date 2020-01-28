“Maine won’t wait.” Gov. Janet Mills boldy spoke those words before the United Nations General Assembly in September, sending a clear message across the region and around the world that Maine is stepping up to meet the challenge of combating climate change and building its clean energy economy.

If the past year is any indication, it is clear that Maine isn’t waiting. Thanks to swift action by the governor, renewed bipartisan support in the Legislature, and home-grown innovations, Maine is suddenly at the forefront of clean energy leadership.

All of this activity represents an economic development opportunity for Maine. And that is why our organization, the Northeast Clean Energy Council is hosting our annual Clean Energy Day on Jan. 28 in Augusta. Our member companies – from solar providers to energy storage developers to wind companies – see opportunity in Maine as a promising market and are making investments to build out the local clean energy economy.

Our members are excited to continue their engagement, share experiences and partner with Gov. Mills’s administration and members of the Legislature to build a long-lasting and sustainable clean energy sector. Together, we can ensure that Maine continues not to wait and remains a global example of a clean energy champion for years to come.

Peter Rothstein,

President, Northeast Clean Energy Council

Dave Wilby,

Principal, Wilby Public Affairs and a Northeast Clean Energy Council Board Member

Brunswick

