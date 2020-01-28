SANFORD – “We know now why you taught us to be strong … you knew one day we’d need that strength to bear the loss of you.”

Julie Chapman passed away on January 23, 2020, after a brief illness.

She was born in Sanford to Henrietta (Campagna) Therrien and Leo Therrien. Her only sister, Jeannine Wood, recently predeceased her along with her brother-in-law, Herbert Wood and their son, Richard Wood.

Education and her faith were important to her and she was a high achiever, always making her parents proud of her accomplishments and her strong character. She attended Catholic schools and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1950, holding the position of class valedictorian. She was happy to help organize class reunions and get-togethers, keeping in touch with class members all over the country.

Being accomplished in secretarial and business skills, after graduation she immediately went to work for W.T. Grant Co. and later for Sears Catalog Office, always making new connections with co-workers and customers. Later she worked for Dubois Insurance Agency until she landed a position at H. A. Mapes Oil Co. This job would be a long term commitment that she thoroughly enjoyed and eventually retired from at the age of 65, after 30-plus years of dedicated service.

Once retired, she spent her days reading, watching Red Sox games, traveling, visiting cousins in Canada, California, Nevada and going on bus trips, Casino adventures and to Bingo games with her friends and relatives. A good time was had by all!

She also proudly served as a hospital volunteer at Goodall Hospital, several times a week, assisting patients, visitors and staff in any capacity deemed necessary. This work allowed her to show her compassionate side and feel like she was giving to the community she loved. Being French speaking certainly helped her interact with patients and customers all of her life. She put people at ease with her warm smile and friendly attitude and was presented several awards over the years.

She will be dearly missed by those who had the blessing of knowing and loving her but mostly by her beloved family, her daughter, Deb Hurd (Frank) of Acton, her son, Randy Chapman (Linda), and granddaughter, Cortney Cagle (Eric) of Sanford; grandsons, Spencer Hurd (Genevieve) of Naples and Joshua Hurd (Nick) of Windham, great-grandchildren Sophie Cagle, Hannah Cagle, Madeline Cagle, Iris Hurd, Connor Hurd, and another blessing on the way! Also many dear cousins, and members of the Laroche family.

Visitation will be at Lafrance-Lambert funeral home on Thursday, January 30, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral mass will follow on Friday at 10 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to:

The Animal Welfare Society 46 Holland Rd. Kennebunk, ME or

Springvale Public

Library Assoc.

443 Main Street

Springvale, ME

