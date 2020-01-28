BIDDEFORD — Alex Kravchuk scored 26 points, Siddiq Canty had 21 points and Avery DeBrito added 16 as the University of New England won its third straight, topping Wentworth 84-80 in men’s basketball Tuesday night.

DeBrito and Canty also had seven rebounds each for the Nor’easters (11-8, 5-5 CCC), who trailed 40-38 at halftime.

Kevin Fernandez paced Wentworth (12-7, 5-5) with 25 points. Stephen Azums had 19 points and 18 rebounds.

BOWDOIN 82, PINE MANOR 68: David Reynolds scored 16 of 24 in the first half as the Polar Bears (6-11) erased an 11-9 deficit with a 9-0 run and never looked back, cruising to a win over the Gators (4-17) at Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Stephen Ferraro had 20 points. Sam Grad added 16. Reynolds also had 11 rebounds.

Sayvonn Houston scored 27 points for Pine Manor.

BATES 88, MAINE MARITIME 42: Kody Greenhalgh’s 17 points led Bates (10-7) as 15 players scored during the Bobcats’ nonconference win over Maine Maritime (3-14) at Lewiston.

Nick Gilpin added 10 points for the Bobcats. Andrew Liebert came off the bench to lead the Mariners with 12 points.

VIRGINIA 61, (5) FLORIDA STATE 56: Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left, and the host Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a 10-game winning streak by the Seminoles (17-3, 7-2).

(8) VILLANOVA 79, ST. JOHN’s 59: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 Big East) won their seventh straight, beating he Red Storm (13-9, 2-7) at Madison Square Garden.

Justin Moore, starting for injured forward Jermaine Samuels, added 11 points and fellow freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the balanced Wildcats won for the 13th time in 14 games.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 52, WENTWORTH 42: The Nor’easters (15-4, 9-1 Commonwealth Coast) opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to break free in beating the Leopards (6-12, 0-10) at Biddeford.

Ashley Coneys and Abby Cavallaro had 10 points apiece to lead UNE, and Jocelyn Chaput tossed in eight.

Erin Morton and Molly Duclos led all scorers with 12 points each for Wentworth.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 4, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Lauren Klein led a balanced attack for the Mules (9-4-2), and Savannah Shaw made 16 saves in a nonconference win over the Nor’easters (11-4-2) at Biddeford.

Bri Michaud-Noland, Anna Cosentino and Natalie Maus added goals for Colby.

Julia Benjamin made 34 saves for UNE.

BOWDOIN 4, SALEM STATE 1: Elly Whitmore, Nell Fusco, Julia Surgenor and Katie Leininger scored as the Polar Bears (7-7-3) raced to a 4-0 second period lead and handled the Vikings (3-14-1) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Madeline Carlson made 14 saves for the win. Tala Glass had two assists.

Rose Sullivan scored for Salem State. Dana Smullen made 29 saves.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Michael Morrissey scored two goals, and Spencer Hewson, JP Schuhlen and Alex Bourhas also scored as the Mules (5-9-2) used a four-goal second period to pull away from the Huskies (5-11-3) at Waterville.

Adam Papayoanou, Jesse Kestenbaum and Ethan Bassile all scored for USM.

Joe MacDonald made 22 saves for Colby. Paul Leger finished with 29 saves.

