WESTBROOK — The owner of the VW Garage has purchased the old Holly’s gas station at 380 Main St. with plans to set up a an auto detailing shop there.

Cory Sterling said he expects to open Every Detail early next month.

“It’s going to be a detail shop for all types of cars. It’ll be an auto spa for a car, you will bring it in and get it dolled up,” Sterling said.

Sterling will maintain VW Garage across the street at the Westbrook Service Center, and said he is working to line up an auto sales company. The plan is to turn the trio of businesses into a complete auto experience, offering sales, tuneups and touch-ups.

“We aim for this to be like a major dealership with what we offer without the major prices,” Sterling said.

The Holly’s location was previously owned by H.A. Mapes, who bought it in 2017 with plans to turn it into a self-serve gas station and store, but those plans fell through when initial costs were higher than projected.

H.A. Mapes had worked with the Planning Board to rezone the parcel of land to allow for a wider range of businesses so the property would be easier to sell.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: