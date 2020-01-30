Theater

Through Feb. 9

“Big Fish,” musical, Gorham High School, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, performing arts center, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, 839-5754.

Music

Jan. 31

Cabaret Night, Westbrook High School Chamber Singers, 6-8 p.m., fundraiser for Chicago trip, Westbrook Middle School, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets, in advance/at door: $10/$12 for adults, $5/$8 for children 12 and under; available from Chamber Singers members or call/text Kim at 831-1236.

Feb. 1

Big Nite O’ Blues II, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffee House, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. Tickets: $10 at door. FMI: Julie Fralich, 653-4823.

Feb. 2

“The Songs That Got Away,” musical theater studio recital, 2 p.m., USM Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. 780-5555, [email protected].

Feb. 7

First Friday Coffee House, positive, uplifting music, 6:30-8:30 p.m., South Windham Community Church, 31 Main St., South Windham. Free. FMI: Charlie, 329-3483.

Feb. 8

Bold Riley, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students, children at mwamconcerts.com.

“50s Music and Memories,” Mollyockett Chorus, 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 donation suggested. Refreshments available from Windham High School Katahdin program.

Events

Feb. 1

Chinese & American Friendship Association Chinese New Year Celebration, 10 a.m., speakers, demonstrations, song and dance performances, arts and crafts, food. $8 adults, $6 children under 12, $30 groups of five. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. cafammaine.org.

Art

Jan. 30-March 12

“Lusus Naturae,” large-scale animated video and sound installation by Icelandic artists Ólöf Nordal, Gunnar Karlsson and Þuríður Jónsdótti, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Closing reception 6 p.m. March 12 with performance by USM School of Music and Q&A with Artist-in-Residence Nordal. Free, usm.maine.edu.

Dance audition

Feb. 8

Vivid Motion’s “Grania: Pirate Queen,” 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ages 9 to adult, Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., 2nd Floor, Westbrook. vividmotion.org

