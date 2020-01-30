SANFORD — George E. Spulick, 85, a longtime resident of Sanford, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sanford on Jan. 19, 2020.

George was born on April 9, 1934, in Enfield, Connecticut, the son of William E. and Violet G. (Greenwood). The family moved to Saco in 1936. and George graduated from Thornton Academy in 1952. Following his graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S. Hailey during the Korean Conflict.

He was honorable discharged in 1956, with the rank BM3 (Petty Officer 3rd Class)

In September of 1955, George married Dorothy (Gay) Spulick and they raised three children and shared 58 years of marriage.

As a youngster, George learned the value of hard work and began working a paper route delivering the Biddeford Journal. He also helped a trucker pick up eggs from the area farm stands and delivered them to Boston. It was in the late 50s when George worked for two poultry farms that he saved enough money to purchase his own poultry farm, raising broilers and replacement birds along with beef cattle.

George also worked a variety of jobs including Sprague Electric as a mechanic for 25 years and retired from the company in 1998. After retiring, George was not one to sit idle; he worked summers at Oakdale Cemetery, helped at a saw mill on weekends and worked in the maintenance department for Shaw’s.

For relaxation, he took many courses through Sanford Adult Education. George was an active master gardener with the York County Cooperation Extension. He grew beautiful roses, an assortment of flowers and sweet peas. He also built and maintained bird houses at the Margaret Chase Smith School and later for friends and family. George kept his saws and tools ready for making wooden artifacts and garden planters to sell at the local craft fairs. He enjoyed traveling to different Maine towns; to explore and photograph war monuments, recording the history for future generations.

George was also an excellent baker who made the best Thanksgiving pie crust; often serving as many as 12 folks each year! He was a man of principle, strong work ethics and faith. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

George is survived by children, David Spulick and wife Anita of Lebanon, Douglas Spulick and wife Jody of Sanford and Debra Spulick Pelletier of Kennebunk; his brothers, Robert Spulick and Donald Spulick, both of Biddeford, Lawrence Spulick of New Jersey and Ernest Spulick of West Kennebunk. George and his late wife have 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

George was predeceased by his wife; two brothers, Richard of Biddeford and Harold of Ellsworth; a sister, Irene Gionest of Biddeford; as well as two nephews, Raymond Gionest of Biddeford and Brian Smith of Sanford.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 16 Grammar Road, in Sanford. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held. Committal prayers with military honors will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Maine Veteran’s Home, 290 US Routue 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

