To the residents of Saco and Biddeford,
My thanks to all who were in the heavy traffic congestion by Saco Middle School and those trying to enter Industrial Park Road headed to Portland via the Maine Turnpike on Thursday, Jan. 23 when an ambulance with flashing lights and blaring siren entered the traffic. Because you all respected the rules of the road, pulled aside and stopped, quick passing was possible for the person in that ambulance being rushed to Maine Medical Center. Thanks also to the Saco 911 operator, the ambulance EMTS, Zac Silva and Joe Carroll, the driver Marilu Cross and Deputy Fire Chief David Pendleton’s support, I am able to write this letter. I was the patient in that ambulance! I’m alive and feeling better.
Bill Johnson
Saco
