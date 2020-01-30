ATLANTA — All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday night, extending the 76ers’ road woes.

Simmons scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia. Shake Milton had a career-high 27 points – 14 more than his previous high – but it wasn’t enough to improve the 76ers’ poor road record. Philadelphia, 22-2 at home, fell to 9-16 in away games.

John Collins had 17 points and 20 rebounds for Atlanta.

The 76ers held their last lead at 21-20 against the Hawks, who are last in the conference.

Philadelphia Coach Brett Brown called a timeout early in the final quarter after Young’s 3-pointer gave Atlanta a 106-104 lead. Apparently still unhappy with his team’s defense, Brown called another timeout about one minute later after Young’s floater pushed the lead to 14 points at 108-94, capping a 9-0 run.

After the 76ers scored seven straight points, Young’s 18th assist set up Cam Reddish’s 3-pointer for a 115-101 lead.

Philadelphia cut Atlanta’s lead to 121-116 before Vince Carter, who had 14 points, sank two free throws to increase the lead to seven points.

WIZARDS 121, HORNETS 107: Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection as Washington beat visiting Charlotte.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18.

RAPTORS 115, CAVALIERS 109: Serge Ibaka scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had 23 and visiting Toronto beat Cleveland for its ninth straight win.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Boston’s Jayson Tatum is one of six first-time all-stars selected as reserves by the league’s head coaches for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago.

Bam Adebayo of the Heat, Domantas Sabonis of the Pacers, Brandon Ingram of the Pelicans and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are the other first-time selections.

Other reserves are Kyle Lowry of the Raptors, Jimmy Butler of the Heat, Ben Simmons of the 76ers, Khris Middleton of the Bucks, Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers, Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets, Russell Westbrook of the Rockets and Chris Paul of the Thunder.

SUSPENSIONS: Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marko Guduric of the Memphis Grizzlies and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton were suspended one game without pay by the NBA for their roles in an altercation between the teams.

New York’s Marcus Morris also was fined $35,000 not only for his role on the court but for his comments afterward, when he said Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder played with “female tendencies.”

Crowder was fined $25,000 for escalating the skirmish, which began when he stole the ball and shot a 3-pointer, causing a frustrated Payton to shove him to the floor while he was in the air with 48 seconds left in the Grizzlies’ 127-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.

