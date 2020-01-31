Jose Duddy, a Maine country singer and entertainer will hold a concert at Scarborough Terrace on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. Duddy will perform classics with country flair, from artists including Frank Sinatra, George Jones, Nat King Cole, Elvis, Eddy Arnold, Conway Twitty, Bobby Darin and many more. Seating is limited; contact Elizabeth Simonds at (207) 885-5568 to RSVP.

