Enclave community, Bill Cullen, was recently recognized for his life achievements and for being the Scarborough residence.

The Enclave held its second annual Post Cane ceremony and Scarborough Town Counselor Paul Johnson presented the cane to Bill, 97, for being the oldest member at the Enclave. Also, in attendance was singer entertainer, Jose Duddy, who added just the right touch to the occasion, Bill’s family, Executive Director Caitlin Marsanskis, Enclave associates and residents, and 14 members of Scarborough’s Senior Community Services club.

Bill was born March 19, 1922, as the only child to his parents, William and Nellie. He grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little High School where he was a leader in student government and enjoyed playing his trumpet in the band and dabbling in tennis.

He studied civil engineering at University of Maine at Orono. Although his studies were interrupted by World War II — he served honorably as an officer in the United States Army for two years and was deployed to the Pacific theater —he returned to U Maine and graduated with the Class of 1944.

He had the good fortune of going on a blind date with Jane Longfellow from East Machias, whom he married in 1948. The couple settled in Waterville. He and his wife had three children, John, Peggy and Kate. He was active with Sacred Heart Church and was a steady, supportive father.

Bill worked for A.P. Wyman construction initially later for the Waterville Sewer District. Bill was the director of the Kennebec Sanitary Treatment District for over 15 years, and retired in 1988.

In retirement, Bill and his wife enjoyed traveling with friends to England, Ireland, Germany, Gaspe Peninsula, and all over the United States, wherever Kate and her husband, Brent, lived at the time, He also really enjoyed woodworking and was a very talented craftsman, with all his family enjoying his workmanship in our homes. Bill also became very active with a local Waterville walking group, with whom he established lasting friendships.

Bill’s wife, Jane, passed away in 2007, after almost 60 years of marriage, and leaving him to a new chapter in his life. Bill discovered he could cook and he loved nothing more than baking brownies and sharing them with his great-grandchildren.

Bill was proud to have lived in his own home, independently, and with dignity, until 2019, when at the age of 97, he needed more support and now graciously is doing his best to assimilate into the Enclave community. Bills secret to longevity… as he would say, “cheap beer and ice cream”!

