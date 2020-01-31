Residents of the Enclave Scarborough send their “heartfelt congratulations” to all singers, especially dance and movement instructor, Sarah MacColl, and singer guitarist, Jackie Clark, for a performance “well done” at the Jan. 19 Women in Harmony The Right to Vote concert held at the First Congregational Church in South Portland, according to a press release from the Enclave.

“Sarah and Jackie have brought a lot of joy to our residents over the years and we wanted to be there to support them,” according to the release.

The show captured the history of women’s rights and the Suffragettes, of what they and many had to endure for the equality of social justice, political freedoms and privileges women have today. “Women have come a long way” thanks to some of the heroines of the past, the release states.

The Girl Scouts of Maine also attended this performance and played a part in support of the concerts efforts.

“Overall a wonderful interpretation of historic events and harmonious way to celebrate women,” according to the release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: