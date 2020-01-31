ORONO — Adam Dawe scored twice, and Maine got third-period goals from Samuel Rennaker, Kevin Hock and Eduards Tralmaks to pull away for a 6-2 win over Merrimack in a Hockey East game Friday at Alfond Arena.

Tim Doherty also scored for Maine (13-9-4, 7-7-2 Hockey East), which led 2-1 after one period and 3-2 after two periods.

The Black Bears are now tied for seventh place in Hockey East, but just four points behind leaders Boston College and UMass.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, CURRY 2: Jimmy Elser scored 2:49 into the second overtime as the Nor’easters (13-3-2, 9-1-1 Commonwealth Coast) earned a win in the conference standings, though the game against the visiting Colonels (12-3-3, 7-2-2) officially counts as a tie.

Liam Neuman and Brendan Donohue also scored for UNE, and Ben Churchfield made 30 saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, JOHNSON & WALES 3: Bobby Kinsey and Michael Green each scored twice for the Huskies (6-12-3, 5-7-2 New England Hockey) in a win against Johnson & Wales (4-16, 1-12) at USM Arena.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 101, BATES 84: Sam Jefferson dropped in 26 points, and Will King had 17 points and 12 assists as the Mules (18-0, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (10-8, 2-3) in Lewiston.

Matt Hanna chipped in with 20 points and seven rebounds. Noah Tyson scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Stephon Baxter led Bates with 21 points. Jeff Spellman scored 18.

TUFTS 85, BOWDOIN 73: The Jumbos (15-4, 5-0 NESCAC) received 35 points and nine rebounds from Eric Savage in a win over the Polar Bears (6-12, 1-5) in Medford, Mass.

Sam Grad led Bowdoin with 15 points. David Reynolds finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 51, BATES 44: Ainsley Burns and Brooke Guiffre scored 11 points apiece as the Mules (7-11, 2-4 NESCAC) defeated the Bobcats (9-9, 1-4) in Waterville.

Alisha Aube chipped in with 10 points.

Mia Roy scored 16 points for Bates. Meghan Graff recorded 15 points and six rebounds.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 5, NEW HAMPSHIRE 1: Ally Johnson broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal 7:03 into the second period, and Ida Kuoppala had two goals and an assist for the Black Bears (11-12-5, 7-10-4 Hockey East) in a win over the Wildcats (13-12-2, 10-10-1) in Orono.

Liga Miljone added a goal and three assists. Maine goalie Carly Jackson made 32 saves.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, SALVE REGINA 1: Kennedy Nevicosi set up a goal by Tatum Gieti just 3:13 into the contest and added a power-play goal 1:43 later, starting the Nor’easters (12-5-2, 7-2-2 Colonial Hockey) on their way to a win over Seahawks (4-15, 1-10) in Biddeford.

Jessie Scott and Meghan Hamilton also scored, with Scott’s goal coming on a power play.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, UMASS BOSTON 2: Amanda Crowley and Peyton Dukas erased a 2-1 deficit with goals just 41 seconds apart late in second period as the Huskies (9-10-2, 7-5-0 New England Hockey) rallied past the Beacons (11-8-1, 7-5-0) in Boston.

Grace Simmons started USM’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit 51 seconds into second period.

TRINITY 2, COLBY 2: Ellie Fellows got her second goal of the game early in the third period as Trinity (5-8-4, 0-7-2 NESCAC) rallied to tie Colby (10-4-3, 5-2-2) in Waterville.

Colby got goals from Cassidy Holzer and Lexi Cafiero.

