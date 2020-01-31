SOUTH PORTLAND — Northern Light Home Care & Hospice is seeking non-medical volunteers to assist patients in York and Cumberland counties.

The nonprofit organization will provide the training needed to delivered personalized and rewarding care, said volunteer coordinator Beth Simmons.

Patients will either be in their own homes or in assisted living situations, said Simmons. Volunteers will help with errands and chores. They may also read to patients, help with memoirs or have conversations.

“So our volunteers are assigned patients that they visit with and provide companionship and practical health,” she said. “Volunteers are non-medical so they don’t need to be dispensing medications.”

Training begins on Tuesday, March 10. Simmons said complete training is about 18 hours worth of work plus additional homework.

There’s no deadline to apply, but Simmons recommended that applicants get in contact with Northern Light as soon as possible. She encouraged those interested to call her at 400-8852.

Simmons said that volunteers should feel comfortable with the idea of death and talking about it.

“I would say that they need to feel like they’re good listeners and comfortable being around people with serious illnesses,” she said.

Volunteers appreciate the opportunity, said Simmons. Many provide positive feedback during post-training evaluations and monthly volunteer meetings.

“They thank us for the opportunity to do this work,” she said. “They’re getting more out of it than they’re giving.”

Hours depend on the volunteer’s schedule, said Simmons. If someone has a day-job, they can work in the evening or on weekends.

After filling out an application, potential volunteers need to go through a pre-training interview, said Simmons.

