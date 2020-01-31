Snowshoe loan program

A wonderful way to get out and explore the great outdoors on local trails is by giving snowshoeing a try. The Windham Parks & Recreation department has men’s, women’s and youth sizes available and they are free to borrow for a day, a few days or a weekend. You can get your snowshoes at the Parks & Recreation office at 8 School Road 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. This is a very popular program, so large groups should be sure to call ahead to assure the quantity you need will be available. Call the Windham Parks & Recreation Department at 892-1905 for further details.

Cookies with Cupid

Join All About Kids Childcare Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at their facility at 1 Plaza Drive for Cookies with Cupid. This fun event will put you and your kids in the Valentine’s mood as you decorate cookies, make some crafts or get your picture taken in a photo booth. There is no cost to attend and all donations received will benefit the Operation Stop Arm Campaign. The campaign’s mission is to equip RSU 14 school buses with extended stop arms. For more information, call All About Kids at 756-kids or you can learn more at operationstoparm.wixsite.com/home.

Become a hospice volunteer

If you are a compassionate, reliable individual with a sincere desire to help and comfort others, you are encouraged to consider becoming a hospice volunteer. Volunteers are needed throughout Cumberland County and Northern Light Home Care and Hospice will provide you with the training and support needed to help introduce you to a positive and rewarding volunteer experience. No healthcare background is required. Classes begin on March 10 and will be held at the Northern Light location at 50 Foden Road, Suite 1, in South Portland. For more details, call Beth Simmons, LSW, Northern Light Home Care and Hospice volunteer coordinator, at 400-8852.

Father/Daughter Dance

If you’re a dad, a grandfather, an uncle, a brother or you just have a special relationship with a little girl in the fifth grade or under, you’ll want to be sure to attend the 13th Annual Father/Daughter Dance being sponsored by Windham Parks & Recreation. This will be a memorable evening of dancing and fun complete with a DJ and refreshments, and each duo will also receive a photo to commemorate the occasion. It all happens 7-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Windham Middle School.

Tickets are $25 per pair from now until Wednesday, Feb. 5. Each additional daughter is another $10 each. After Feb. 5, the price increases to $35, so get your tickets now. You can order tickets online at windhamrecreation.com or you can pick them up at the Parks & Recreation office. If you’d like to know more about the dance, call the Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905.

