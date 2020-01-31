YORK COUNTY — The Maine Community Foundation is looking for applicants seeking funding for York County projects that strengthen communities; the application deadline is Feb. 15.

MCF officials say nonprofits and public organizations are encouraged to apply under the Community Building Grant Program.

A volunteer committee of York County residents and community leaders reviews grants and makes recommendations for funding, according to a MCF news release.

In 2019, the York County Committee awarded $65,438 in grants to eight nonprofits. Among them were the United Way of York County, which used their grant to increase the number of Biddeford children developmentally ready to learn and succeed in school the day they enter kindergarten; the Eastern Trail Alliance, to update, restore and revitalize current kiosks along the off-road portions of the Eastern Trail and to the City of Biddeford, to implement permanent high-speed internet access for a low-income neighborhood in collaboration with the Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center.

The York County Fund, which was established in 2007, invests in local projects and organizations that work to build strong communities. For more information about the fund, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte at (207) 761-2440 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: