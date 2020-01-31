WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored power-play goals and the Boston Bruins beat Winnipeg 2-1 on Friday night, extending the Jets’ losing streak to five games.

David Pastrnak had two assists for Boston. Tuukka Rask, returning for the first time since suffering a concussion on Jan. 14, made 37 saves.

Patrik Laine scored for the Jets, who failed to capitalize on five power plays in the second period. Winnipeg has lost seven of its last nine. Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 shots.

The defeat extended Winnipeg’s longest losing streak of the season. The Jets are 1-7-1 in their last nine homes games.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first and second periods.

Winnipeg opened the scoring when Nikolaj Ehlers sped around the back of the net and fed the puck across the front to Laine, who scored his 18th of the season past Rask at 6:06.

Bergeron scored his 22nd with three seconds remaining in a two-man advantage at 19:07.

Laine hit the crossbar during the early power play in the third for the Jets, and Boston went on the power play when Sami Niku was sent off for slashing at 2:35. DeBrusk scored his goal 32 seconds later, after Pastrnak went around the back of the net and sent a pass just outside the crease at 3:07.

Rask stopped a blast by Ehlers in the final minute.

CAPITALS 5, SENATORS 3: Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL’s career goals list, leading Washington to a win at Ottawa.

Ovechkin’s second-period goal, his 36th of the season and the 694th of his career, tied him with Mark Messier on the goals list.

He added an empty-net goal with seconds remaining and moved into the eighth spot.

TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Capitals.

Ilya Samsonov made 25 stops and won his 11th straight decision for Washington. Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots in a losing effort for Ottawa.

Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 2: Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each added a goal and an assist as New York Rangers beat visiting Detroit.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored to start the Rangers’ three-goal second period, and rookie Igor Shesterkin stopped 23 shots. New York was off since a 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Jan. 21, getting time off for the All-Star break and subsequent bye week.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist and Valtteri Filppula also scored in the third period for the Red Wings, who lost their seventh straight (0-6-1). Detroit, playing for the first time since Jan. 22 for its extended break, has only 12 wins in 52 games.

Former University of Maine goalie Jimmy Howard finished with 35 saves for the Red Wings to fall to 0-15-2 over his last 17 games since his last win on Oct. 29. He is 2-20-2 on the season.

PENGUINS 4, FLYERS 3 (OT): Sidney Crosby beat Brian Elliott 55 seconds into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past visiting Philadelphia.

The Penguins blew a two-goal lead but recovered for their NHL-leading 19th home victory when Crosby’s wrist shot slipped by Elliott for his ninth of the season. Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry, fresh of his first All-Star appearance, stopped 27 shots for the Penguins.

KNIGHTS 4, HURRICANES 3: Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the third period to lift Vegas to a win at Raleich, North Carolina.

The Hurricanes had tied the score with a goal by Sebastian Aho on a power play of their own just 70 seconds earlier. But Aho was called for a hooking penalty with 2:34 remaining, and the Golden Knights won a faceoff and scored the winning goal with just 6 seconds elapsed on the penalty.

