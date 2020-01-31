SCARBOROUGH — The following Scarborough students made the dean’s list or president’s list at their college or university.

Megan Nathanson achieved president’s list status for the fall 2019 semester at Nichols College, which ended in December. The president’s list give recognition to those students who achieve high grades during a single semester. Students whose semester average is 3.85 or higher for at least 12 undergraduate credit-hours and no grades below B- will receive President’s List honors.

Jillian Bailer, Owen Garrard and Emmett Peoples made the dean’s list Coastal Carolina University students for the fall 2019 semester. To make the dean’s list students must have a grade point average between 3.5-3.99.

Those named to the Southern New Hampshire University fall 2019 president’s list include: Emily Adler, Jordan Simpson, Chloe Griffin and Jacob DaRosa. Eligibility for the president’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

The following local residents were among 1,678 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester: Sarah Brown, Sara Fitzpatrick, Isabella Morrison Ouellette, Kade Woolverton, Adam Desveaux, and Scott Gubrud. The criteria for the dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Liam Harrison Bridgham has been named to the president’s list at Clemson University. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: