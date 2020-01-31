SEBAGO — Public Works Director Wayne Allen will retire in July, and the town is accepting applications for his replacement.

The town would like to bring the new director in to be trained before Allen leaves so that the two can overlap, making the transition as smooth as possible, Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas said.

“I’d like to get somebody on board as soon as possible so they can get a taste of the winter season,” she said.

Bukoveckas stressed that the public works director will be out in the field, operating equipment and plowing, rather than sitting behind a desk.

She said the position will be “open until we find the right candidate.”

A full job description, and instructions for applying, are available on the town’s website.

