Seven students graduated from Merrymeeting Adult Education’s Regional School Unit 1 Certified Nursing Assistant program in a ceremony held Jan. 23, at Morse High School.

Tena Mitchell, Molly Williams, Stacy Herring, Kim Wentworth, Sara Namwira, Tyree Vuong and Kim Faucher completed their coursework and clinical rotations in December.

The class was led by Susan Zimmerman with assistance by Linda Ross. Official certificates and a gift of gold scissors were presented by the nurse instructors, Dawn Wheeler, RSU 1 site coordiator, and Allen Lampert, director of Merrymeeting Adult Ed.

Merrymeeting’s CNA program offers training for adult learners interested in pursuing a career in health care. The work-ready course includes 110 hours of in-person classroom time and 70 hours of clinical practice in a hospital or nursing home setting. Scholarships are available.

The next CNA course begins March 3 at Region Ten Technical High School in Brunswick. Classes will be taught by Margot Kovach, RN, and will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Call Raye Leonard, project administrator at (207) 729-7323, Ext. 4, or visit merrymeeting.org for an application packet.

