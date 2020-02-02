This year’s influential Emerging Trends in Real Estate Report from PwC and the Urban Land Institute emphasizes that as people are increasingly removed from face-to-face interactions by online shopping, telecommuting and social media, “overcoming isolation is becoming increasingly imperative” when it comes to housing.

In Unit 308 at Verdante, the green of Lincoln Park right outside the windows brings nature in, and a short stroll brings Verdante residents to the middle of Portland’s downtown hub—and access to world-class restaurants and cultural centers.

Also trending in 2020, is the desire to downsize and plan for the future with a single-level layout. Homebuyers of all ages are taking action to reduce their carbon footprint, increasing the demand for urban, walkable housing.

NewHeight Group, a Portland-based developer, is on track to complete Verdante at Lincoln Park late this year. With decades of experience in cutting-edge building and design techniques, NewHeight uses modern construction methods and the latest, energy efficient materials to create beautiful living spaces.

With three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, an expansive open plan living and dining space and a private den, there’s 2,455 SF of interior living space here. Along with the private deck, the new owners of Unit 308 will only be downsizing the amount of work that goes into property ownership.

Unique to this unit is three different exposures to the city of Portland—see City Hall, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and the historic North School and clock tower. There’s a dimensionality and sense of personal space that is unique in these condominiums.

Verdante is in the India Street neighborhood, right off I-295 and immediately adjacent to Munjoy Hill, the Old Port and the Arts District. With an outstanding walk score of 98, Verdante residents can reach multiple grocers, boutiques, parks and the city’s best restaurants on foot. It’s also an easy stroll to the ferry terminal for a hassle-free day trip in Casco Bay.

Emerging Trends sees opportunity in new, high-quality construction this year. Is this yours? Visit verdantecondos.com or call 207-536-0821 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous