BATH – The Bath Area Family YMCA will hold its annual member meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Maine Maritime Museum on Washington Street. At this event, the Y will recognize Family of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, as well as outstanding community members who have been dedicated to one of the Y’s three focus areas: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. New members of the board of directors will also be elected and introduced. The meeting, which includes music from the Y Arts program, is open to all members of the Bath Area Family YMCA and Landing YMCA. A buffet dinner will be served and a cash bar is available. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at bathymca.org/annual or by calling (207) 443-4112 by Feb. 19. Financial assistance is available. In case of severe weather, the event will be postponed; for confirmation call (207) 443-4112 or check our Facebook page or visit bathymca.org.

