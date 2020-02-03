Appalachian Trail Magic Lecture with Chloë Rowse
5:30 p.m. Thursday. Bissell Brothers, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, free. On Facebook
L.L. Bean and Bissell Brothers present an early evening gathering for anyone who wants to answer – or at least learn about – the call of the wild. World traveler Chloë Rowse will share some of the wisdom she gained after hiking 600 miles of the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail two winters ago. You’ll hear how the kindness of strangers, known as “trail angels,” made her ascent of Mount Katahdin possible, among other highlights from her incredible travels.
First Friday Art Walk
5-8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland. creativeportland.com
Braving the frigid February night will make you appreciate the summertime First Friday Art Walks all the more, so cowboy up, don those hats, scarves and gloves, and get out there. Dozens of galleries and other spots that showcase local art will be open for you to pop in and peruse, including Able Baker Contemporary, The Press Hotel, Maine College of Art and The Francis.
Open Stage Coffeehouse
7 p.m. Saturday. Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, free, donations accepted. On Facebook
Here’s a fun chance to show off your talents in a supportive environment. Just show up and sing for either two songs or 10 minutes. Not a musician? No problem. You can also bring a poem or reading and do your thing. There’s no need to fret in Freeport, you’ve got this!
